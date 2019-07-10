NYS Department of Health limiting chemicals in water

(WIVB) — The New York State Department of Health is limiting the amount of chemicals that could be in your drinking water.

The new standards want to limit the contaminants from the chemicals that are used to make plastics and other materials — products that you would find in your home.

NYPIRG Environmental Policy Director Liz Moran says “PFOA, PFOS, and 1,4-dioxane are just three of a number of emerging contaminants that have been detected in water systems in New York State. We need to start looking at those other contaminants.”

The Deaprtment of Health is starting a public comment perioud on the issue that will last 60 days.