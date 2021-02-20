Statewide COVID-19 positivity hovering around 3%

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Saturday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the COVID-19 positivity rate on Friday was 3.06 percent, the lowest since November 23. Hospitalizations dropped below 6,000 for the first time since December 14. The 7-day average positivity rate has declined for 43 straight days.

“Our ability to beat back COVID is entirely dependent on our actions, and the post-holiday reduction in positivity and hospitalizations demonstrates that New Yorkers are continuing to do the right things to stay safe. As these numbers go down, vaccinations are going up, and that means we’re making real progress toward the light at the end of the tunnel,” Governor Cuomo said. “We have the capacity and distribution network to get even more vaccines in arms, but because of limited supply this will continue to be a marathon, not a sprint. In the meantime, we must continue masking up and practicing good social distancing—actions that we know will tame the COVID beast.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 251,645
  • Total Positive – 7,692
  • Percent Positive – 3.06%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.53%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 5,977 (-178)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -911
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 563
  • Hospital Counties – 55
  • Number ICU – 1,162 (-37)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 801 (-33)
  • Total Discharges – 141,592 (+624)
  • Deaths – 97
  • Total Deaths – 37,776

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region1850.02%34%
Central New York1010.01%32%
Finger Lakes2150.02%40%
Long Island1,0130.04%34%
Mid-Hudson6340.03%43%
Mohawk Valley1160.02%36%
New York City3,2360.04%31%
North Country800.02%57%
Southern Tier1390.02%48%
Western New York2580.02%38%
Statewide5,9770.03%35%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region242177 27%
Central New York262170 32%
Finger Lakes397242 37%
Long Island856671 22%
Mid-Hudson680397 39%
Mohawk Valley12787 29%
New York City2,6002,051 21%
North Country5933 43%
Southern Tier12670 44%
Western New York545340 39%
Statewide5,8944,238 28%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Capital Region2.16%2.09%2.00%
Central New York1.61%1.41%1.33%
Finger Lakes2.39%2.33%2.37%
Long Island4.39%4.36%4.31%
Mid-Hudson4.40%4.43%4.14%
Mohawk Valley2.12%2.11%2.11%
New York City4.28%4.40%4.40%
North Country3.74%3.91%3.95%
Southern Tier0.79%0.78%0.76%
Western New York3.32%3.01%2.87%
Statewide3.61%3.60%3.53%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Bronx5.85%6.20%6.00%
Brooklyn4.38%4.57%4.56%
Manhattan2.73%3.01%2.98%
Queens4.77%4.96%4.95%
Staten Island4.48%4.57%4.47%

Of the 1,572,175 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany20,33664
Allegany2,8329
Broome14,14594
Cattaraugus4,26919
Cayuga5,24214
Chautauqua7,15212
Chemung6,3505
Chenango2,35915
Clinton3,36917
Columbia3,31215
Cortland3,07414
Delaware1,4387
Dutchess21,452108
Erie63,248286
Essex1,29119
Franklin1,93542
Fulton3,17031
Genesee4,27215
Greene2,5737
Hamilton2761
Herkimer4,49910
Jefferson4,58220
Lewis1,9969
Livingston3,43414
Madison3,75515
Monroe51,423168
Montgomery3,07920
Nassau143,069602
Niagara14,95737
NYC680,8014,150
Oneida19,35127
Onondaga31,84855
Ontario5,62621
Orange35,496141
Orleans2,3947
Oswego5,87521
Otsego2,2389
Putnam8,08526
Rensselaer8,76027
Rockland37,478158
Saratoga11,56043
Schenectady10,59320
Schoharie1,1606
Schuyler8471
Seneca1,5326
St. Lawrence5,19448
Steuben5,41516
Suffolk157,516602
Sullivan4,59418
Tioga2,74015
Tompkins3,3769
Ulster9,69840
Warren2,7639
Washington2,23210
Wayne4,37017
Westchester103,990484
Wyoming2,74816
Yates1,0061

54 new cases of the UK variant have been identified in New York State, bringing the total number of cases to 136. The geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany22
Allegany10
Broome10
Dutchess11
Essex10
Jefferson10
Nassau91
Niagara10
NYC7746
Onondaga10
Rockland40
Saratoga70
Suffolk102
Tompkins60
Ulster21
Warren60
Westchester51

Yesterday, 97 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 37,776. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx7
Cattaraugus1
Chautauqua2
Erie3
Kings17
Manhattan7
Monroe1
Nassau8
Niagara1
Oneida3
Onondaga3
Orange2
Queens16
Rensselaer2
Richmond2
Rockland2
Schenectady2
Schuyler1
Seneca1
St. Lawrence1
Suffolk9
Westchester6

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss