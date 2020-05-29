Station 12 construction project in Amherst is set to resume despite delays

AMHERST N.Y. (WIVB) – The coronavirus pandemic stopped construction on the Station 12 shopping center, which was originally set to complete by the end of 2020. Amherst Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa says he hopes now that retail construction is back up and running that it can turn into a cornerstone for the town, bringing in business and jobs but that it’s going to take some work to get there.

“It’s going to be a fluid situation, we’re going to see a lot of changes,” Kulpa said.

Construction crews are working to turn the lot, located new the Whole Foods in Amherst, into Station 12, a plaza which will feature higher end stores. However, the former Northtown Plaza has faced hurdles.

Kulpa says the company L.L. Bean, which is leasing a part of the new plaza, made a surprising request.

“Our building department was asked by a contractor for LL Bean if we would refund their permit application,” Kulpa said. “That took us a little back, we were surprised by such an action.”

The town rejected it.

“We’re not here to have half built buildings in the Town of Amherst no matter the size of the development,” Kulpa said. “We need to have certainty that stuff is going to come to a completion, with or without a specific retail.”

Kulpa says L.L. Bean seems to now be cooperating with the town on moving forward with the project. WS Development, the main developer for Staion 12, told the town it would also be returning to the construction site to finish it.

“We’re encouraged that construction is moving forward, there’s a lot of big projects going on in the town and it’s going to take us probably a week, a week and a half to figure out exactly where everybody is regarding Station 12 but we’re optimistic,” Kulpa said.

The town will be meeting with developers next week to discuss the timeline for the project.

