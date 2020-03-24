Staying busy at home, while supporting local businesses

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — From creating crafts to decorating delicious treats, there are plenty of ways to have some fun at home, while helping out local businesses.

“We have managed to take our business and move it to our homes,” said Loaded Lumber co-owner Jillian Cannan.

The DIY wood working studio has teamed up with Little Buffalo to keep kids busy during this time. Children can paint 3D wooden creatures and make their own puzzles. Each kit also includes sensory items like play dough and rice.

“It’s fun and its interactive and its simple enough that you can complete it at home,’ said Cannan.

And adults don’t worry you haven’t been forgotten!

One of the many options you can order an interchangeable Buffalo sign.

“It’s something that you can decorate and then you have a little piece that you can add to your home decor,” said Cannan.

Loaded Lumber packs up all supplies needed and ships it to your house, then all thats left to do is create. Those involved say they want to give a stress free distraction during time like this.

“That was our mission in this, ” she said. “Just a break from the crazy day-to-day, what’s been going on.”

And they aren’t the only ones! Chrusciki Bakery has created DIY cookie and donut decorating kits. These include cut outs ready to go with supplies like frosting and sprinkles.

For more information head to Chrusciki Bakery or Loaded Lumber.