Step Out Buffalo X WNY Artist’s latest design reminds Buffalonians that “We Got This”

(WIVB) – Step Out Buffalo has been collaborating with different local artists every month to create a new design benefiting a different charity.

This month, the collaboration is reminding residents of the Queen City that “We Got This”.

PHOTO: Step Out Buffalo

In October, SOB is partnering with Eat Off Art, a multi-dimensional agency and platform run by husband-and-wife team Alexa & Edreys Wajed, to benefit UPWard Design for Life, a local nonprofit that furnishes homes and transforms lives for those in need.

The theme of October’s design is a positive affirmation, Step Out Buffalo’s creative marketing director Lauren Spoth said.

“We’re all going through it right now- the pandemic has affected everyone in a lot of different ways,” Spoth said. “We’re all in this together and as Buffalo residents, we’ve got this.”

The design is available through the month of October on a variety of merchandise- from T-shirts and hoodies to baby onesies and masks.

Step Out Buffalo has been doing the artist collaboration series every month since April.

“People love it- these artists come up with really awesome ways to represent our city and show off their personality, but also the collective personality of Buffalo,” Spoth said.

The profits from each month’s design are split equally between the charity, the artist, and Step Out Buffalo.

Spoth said the collaboration will continue as long as possible.

“Unfortunately, the pandemic really doesn’t have an end in sight,” Spoth said. “We’re going to do this as long as we can- it’s a really great way to give back to a lot of people in the community- it’s just a really fun way to be prideful of Buffalo and to know that whatever we’re going through, we’re all in it together and we’re still Buffalo Proud.”

Click here to shop.