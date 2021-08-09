Stolen vehicle driven into Erie Canal in Monroe County, suspect hospitalized

SWEDEN, N.Y. (WROC) — A suspect was hospitalized Monday after police say they sent a stolen car into the Erie Canal.

According to investigators, Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a bank on Lake Road in Sweden around 2:30 p.m. for a report of customer trouble. They were told someone was in the parking lot smashing vehicle windows.

Police said that person stole one of the cars and drove it away. It was later spotted in Brockport, where police attempted to pull it over. When it drove away, police did not give chase.

The stolen car was next seen on the Erie Canal path near Gordon Road. Investigators said deputies saw the suspect get out of the vehicle before it went into the water. No one was injured.

Investigators said the suspect was likely suffering from a mental health crisis. The suspect was hospitalized for evaluation.

A SCUBA team, firefighters, a towing company, and the New York State Canal Authority were called to the scene to remove the vehicle from the water.

Investigators are working to determine whether a number of car accidents reported in the area around the time of the incident are related.