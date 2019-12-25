Store chains open on Christmas Day

(CNN Newsource)–A lot of stores will be closed for the holiday or closing early.

Not to worry, there are several chains whose doors are still open.

Pharmacies CVS and Walgreens are both open on Wednesday, although hours may vary.

If you need a caffeine fix, not to worry, Starbucks is open, with hours depending on location.

And if you didn’t cook or don’t plan to, there are several chow spots you can hit.

They include Denny’s, which is open 24 hours and Dunkin’ Donuts, where hours vary by location.