Store’s limit on cashing checks to fight crime has ‘unintended’ consequences

SOUTH BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Retail theft is spiking during the COVID-19 pandemic, and one supermarket owner decided to do something about it- but the backlash was hard to overcome.

The Tops Market on Seneca Street tried to limit its exposure to those bogus checks, but the PR didn’t turn out so well.

Murray Holman recalled his unfriendly experience recently at the store. Holman told News 4 he tried to cash a paycheck, and the employee at the help desk refused, pointing out a sign.



“I had no problems spending my dollars there. This time I go there, lady said you don’t live in the zip code, you can’t cash your check here,” Holman said. “I think it is racial profiling, all the way through, I really do.”

The store would only cash checks for customers living in three surrounding zip codes- 14210, known generally as “The Valley” or Larkinville, 14206 (Kaisertown) and 14220, South Buffalo.

The Seneca Street Tops is actually a franchise, and the owner told us that by limiting cash checking to those neighborhoods, they did reduce the bad checks.

But Holman- a leader for Western New York’s Stop The Violence Coalition- said he has knows the sting of discrimination.



“Now, I can go to Niagara Falls, anywhere, and cash a check without any problem,” Holman said. “This time it was a problem there. I do not understand the problem. I really thought I was discriminated against, and this company did not stand by it, and they allowed this to happen.”

A spokesperson for Tops told News 4 that Tops is the only local grocery retailer that still cashes checks for their customers- and disavowed the policy of the Seneca Street store.

Holman took his paycheck to another Tops nearby and they cashed it.



“I can go a mile away to a different Tops and did not have no problem cashing my check in South Buffalo,” Holman said.

On Monday afternoon, franchise owner Philip Perna gave News 4 the following statement.