Store’s limit on cashing checks to fight crime has ‘unintended’ consequences

SOUTH BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Retail theft is spiking during the COVID-19 pandemic, and one supermarket owner decided to do something about it- but the backlash was hard to overcome.
The Tops Market on Seneca Street tried to limit its exposure to those bogus checks, but the PR didn’t turn out so well.
Murray Holman recalled his unfriendly experience recently at the store. Holman told News 4 he tried to cash a paycheck, and the employee at the help desk refused, pointing out a sign.
“I had no problems spending my dollars there. This time I go there, lady said you don’t live in the zip code, you can’t cash your check here,” Holman said. “I think it is racial profiling, all the way through, I really do.”
The store would only cash checks for customers living in three surrounding zip codes- 14210, known generally as “The Valley” or Larkinville, 14206 (Kaisertown) and 14220, South Buffalo.
The Seneca Street Tops is actually a franchise, and the owner told us that by limiting cash checking to those neighborhoods, they did reduce the bad checks.
But Holman- a leader for Western New York’s Stop The Violence Coalition- said he has knows the sting of discrimination.
“Now, I can go to Niagara Falls, anywhere, and cash a check without any problem,” Holman said. “This time it was a problem there. I do not understand the problem. I really thought I was discriminated against, and this company did not stand by it, and they allowed this to happen.”
A spokesperson for Tops told News 4 that Tops is the only local grocery retailer that still cashes checks for their customers- and disavowed the policy of the Seneca Street store.
Holman took his paycheck to another Tops nearby and they cashed it.
“I can go a mile away to a different Tops and did not have no problem cashing my check in South Buffalo,” Holman said.
On Monday afternoon, franchise owner Philip Perna gave News 4 the following statement.
This will confirm the matters discussed during our phone conversation earlier today. Our company operates the Seneca Street store as a franchisee of Tops. Markets. We offer check cashing services at that location as a convenience to our customers. We charge a fee of $1.00 for this service. Following a period of escalating losses due to having fraudulent checks returned to us, we explored the option of discontinuing this service but chose instead to continue to offer the service to the people residing in the zip codes immediately surrounding the store. This was based upon the fact that the overwhelming percentage of our customers reside in those zip codes and we wanted to be able to continue to serve our regular shoppers. We implemented that policy in February of 2020. There was never any intent on our part to exclude any members of our community. Our decision was purely based on a good faith dollars and cents risk assessment. However, we understand that sometimes even well intentioned actions carry unintended perceptions and for that reason we have decided to discontinue the policy of limiting check cashing privileges to only residents of our surrounding zip codes for an undetermined period of time during which we will monitor our bad check losses. If we find those losses to be unsustainable, we will discontinue our check cashing services entirely rather than include only residents of surrounding zip codes.