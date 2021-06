(WIVB) – The disappearance of a woman from Jamestown is going to be covered on Discovery’s Investigation Discovery (ID) channel Tuesday night.

Yolanda Bindics went missing in 2004. Her body was found two years later.

To this day, no arrests have been made.

Her story will be featured in an episode of “Still a Mystery”, airing at 9 p.m.