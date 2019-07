Street closures during Taste of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Taste of Buffalo is happening this weekend, and a number of streets will need to be closed because of it.

The street closures for inbound traffic will start Friday at Noon and those for outbound traffic will start at 5 p.m.

Here is the list of closures:

Delaware Avenue starting at West Tupper and continuing to and around Niagara Square. Portions of other streets adjacent to the Taste footprint will also be closed, including:

Johnson Park between Elmwood & Delaware

Tracy Street between Elmwood & Delaware

Chippewa Street between Elmwood & Delaware and between Elmwood & Franklin; Chippewa will re-open to traffic between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. on Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 13; it will reopen permanently at 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 14

West Genesee between Franklin & Niagara Square

Court between Franklin & Niagara Square

Niagara between Elmwood & Niagara Square

Perkins between Elmwood & Niagara Square

Jerge between Elmwood & Niagara Square

West Mohawk between Elmwood & Franklin

West Huron between Elmwood & Franklin

Cary between Elmwood & Delaware

The closures will remain in place until late Sunday night.