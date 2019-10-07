Stronger: Double amputee breaks half-marathon record, inspires many

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM – TV) – The 38th Annual Wineglass Marathon showcased the very best of courage and strength.

There no shortage of storylines of inspiration as to why people ran the Guthrie Wineglass Marathon and of course the spectators who stick around to cheer on their family and friends. I speak to a double amputee. he says he’s in this race, no matter what the cost.

The race is exemplary of about triumph, determination, and grit.

Those traits were visibly on display across the face of Half-marathon winner Brian Reynolds as he made his way toward to finish line on Market Street in Corning, New York.

A double amputee, Reynolds, never gave up. Walking up and down the street with his shoulders back, shoulders back, made it all look easy.

“I started off the day not feeling well. something clicked, I started rolling, said Brian Reynolds.

And in the same fighting spirit, a powerful image of a woman and her child who race ever year was an eye-opening moment.

It’s the same camaraderie that marathon winners Alexander Burks and Laura Hagley had as they ran.

For Burks, he wasn’t slated to do the full marathon, despite that, he entered the full 26.2-mile race and took home the title.

“I’ve been running a lot,” said Male Wineglass Marathon winner Alexander Burks. “I figured I had the base for it,” Burks continued.

“Everyone runs their best,” said Female Wineglass Marathon winner Laura Hagley. “It’s so much fun to be out there and celebrate,” Hagley continued.

Spectators who braved the rain and brisk fall air showed what family friends and tradition are all about what life is all about and that there is no limit or obstacle that stands in your way.

And as for Alexander Burks, he said this was his first marathon win.

He looks forward to the future of running.