Students across WNY getting lessons in leadership from the Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–Hundreds of students from across Western New York are getting lessons in leadership from the Buffalo Bills.

Classroom Champions and the Bills hosted their community days at New Era Field Tuesday.

More than 500 students got the chance to meet with Dion Dawkins, Reid Ferguson, and Eddie Yarbrough.

The players have been mentoring the students for the past few months. Teachers say the program is making a difference.

“We talk to our students about all of these special virtues, perseverance, goal setting, but now to kind of take it the next step up and have athlete mentors, who are telling them the same things, showing them through you know their daily lives, and what they do for the Buffalo Bills, is really helping my students make that connection, and helping them have these really positive role models,” Oakfield-Alabama Central Schoo teacher Stefanie Clark says.

Classroom Champions has been working with the Bills for the past three years.