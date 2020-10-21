Students at a Hamburg school under quarantine after exposure to COVID-19

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Students from a Hamburg school were sent home after coming in contact with a staff member who tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a Buffalo Diocese spokesperson, after that staff member notified school officials, the school nurse contacted the Erie County Health Dept. and followed their guidance.

Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein says in situations where there is a positive COVID-19 case in a class that met for an hour, those people exposed must stay home for 14 days, even if they test negative. In this case, a third and sixth grade class was sent home.

“We’ve been really successful with these guidelines; we haven’t had any huge outbreaks in schools,” Burstein said. “We’ve really been able to prevent transmission within the schools, with schools that have been really adhering to these guidelines, and it’s worked.”

Those students affected will learn remotely until Oct. 30 and will be allowed back into the classroom the first week of November.

School officials say siblings of the students under quarantine do not need to stay home unless they become sick.

