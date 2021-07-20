Study finds Buffalo’s population and total area income are on the rise

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo’s population – and its wealth – is on the rise, according to a recent study by a human mobility data company.

Unacast highlighted Buffalo, as well as Cincinnati and St. Louis as “Downtowns Going Uptown” in a July 2021 report.

They utilized GPS data gathered over the first two quarters of 2021 to identify the three cities as showing “consistent gains in population, income flow, and overall rate of foot traffic recovery”.

According to the report, Buffalo has seen a population increase of 3,700 people and an increase in total area income of $500 million over the first half of the year.

The study also looked at foot traffic patterns. It concludes that by late last month, local foot traffic in the area has grown to 84 percent of 2019 levels. A handful of neighborhoods which are often visited by non-local people are still struggling to regain their pre-COVID-19 levels of traffic.

You can find the full report here.