Study: Marriage doesn’t mean a happier life

(WIVB) – It turns out being married might not be the best way to make yourself happy.

Researchers from Michigan State University wanted to determine who was the happiest at the end of their lives- married people, formerly married people, or single people.

They looked at the relationship histories from the age of 18 to 60 for more than 7,000 people.

After questioning them about their happiness, the study found that those who were considered life-long singles or those who had varied history, such as moving in and out of relationships, were nearly as happy as those who were married.

The researchers concluded that happiness is more of a mindset than a ring on a finger.