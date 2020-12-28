Successful opening weekend at Kissing Bridge, despite COVID restrictions

GLENWOOD, N.Y. (WIVB)– It’s opening weekend at Kissing Bridge and there are a lot of people excited to be out getting in those first runs of the season.

Tickets sold out today, so KB was at full capacity. If you’re thinking about heading here, you want to get those tickets soon.

Throughout the afternoon and into tonight the ski lift has been pretty steady with skiers and snowboarders of all ages, and abilities.

A lot of riders we talked with said they were excited to get out and do a COVID safe activity.

There are rules and safety measures in place, but an employee we spoke with says the anticipation was high so nobody really seemed to mind.