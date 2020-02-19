Suicide Prevention Coalition launches ‘Be a Man’ campaign to end mental health stigma among men

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – The Suicide Prevention Coaltion, Crisis Services and several other organizations are trying to end the stigma with mental health among men and encourage them to speak up.

According to Crisis Services, middle aged men in Erie County are three times more likely to commit suicide.

The Suicide Prevention Coalition of Erie County launched a campaign Wednesday called “Be a Man.” It features local men who are sharing their stories of mental health and depression and how they overcame those obstacles. Organizers say they hope that by having these men talk about their experiences, it will help end stigmas.

Daniel Mulovich was one of the people that shared his story about losing his brother to suicide and battling depression.

“Finally my wife figuratively and literally took me by the ears and said you need to talk to someone, I want my husband back,” Mulovich said. “We’re men you know we’re tough we don’t need to reach out. I did and I did it and I’m glad I did it. It was well worth it and I’m a better man for it.”

The Coalition says they are also talking to local gun shops and encouraging them to hand out information about suicide prevention. Crisis Services says guns are the most common choice of weapon people use when committing suicide.