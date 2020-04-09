Sumitomo Rubber to close for at least two weeks starting April 20

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Sumitomo Rubber will close for two weeks starting April 20 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plant announced Thursday that it anticipated reopening on May 4. On May 1, the plant will determine if a third week of closure is necessary.

“While we take our designation as an essential business seriously, we strongly believe that this temporary closure is both the responsible course of action and the right thing to do,” a press release from Sumitomo’s CEO said.

During the closure, Hourly Bargaining Unit associates will receive Supplemental Unemployment Benefits if eligible and salaried employees have to work from home if they can.