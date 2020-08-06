Summer City Fitness classes coming back to the Queen City

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Summer City Fitness is coming back to Martin Luther King, Jr. Park.

The free, socially distant outdoor exercise series will start Aug. 8 and run through Sept. 5.

The series will feature La’ Movement Fitness on Saturdays at 10 a.m.

If you want to participate from home, the classes will be recorded each week with a link posted on the city’s website.

This will be the fifth year for the series.

An additional fitness program called “5 Acres to Fitness” will also be held at the park. It will offer park users a series of workout tips and challenges to complete as they walk around the MLK Jr. Splash Pad.

It features eight workout stations around the parameter of the splash pad. They will be up and ready to go within the next two weeks and available for park enthusiasts throughout the fall.

Fitness at Canalside classes will be offered at Canalside.

Here’s the schedule:

La’ Movement Fitness on Mondays at 6 p.m.

Graceful Warrior Yoga on Wednesdays at 6 p.m.

Shannon Connors Fitness on Saturdays at 9 a.m.

Fitness classes will be monitored to ensure limited class sizes and six feet between individuals. Masks are required when arriving and leaving classes.

Participants can register here.

