Sunny stretch continues into the weekend, warmer by Sunday

A huge sprawling area of Canadian high pressure takes over just in time for the weekend. Loads of sunshine is on tap, though there will be a bit more clouds mixed in today. Pleasantly warm days with low humidity will give way to crisp overnight lows. Expect some early river valley fog both mornings.

Really nice weather continues into the beginning of next week along with warming temperatures and more humidity.

After today, the next chance for rain arrives with some showers, and perhaps a few thunderstorms next Wednesday.

FRIDAY: Refreshingly Cool, Mostly to Partly Sunny, Low Humidity, High: 67-73, Wind: N 5-15

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly to Partly Clear, River Valley Fog, Low: 45 deep valleys, 55 lakeshore, Wind: Mostly Calm

SATURDAY: Patchy Early Low Clouds and Fog burn off, then Lots of Sunshine, Low Humidity, High: 67-71, Wind: NE 5-12, Low: 53

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Pleasant, Warmer, High: 77, Low: 59

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, High: 80, Low: 62

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, High: 80, Low: 67

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers, chance of a few thunderstorms, High: 75, Low: 62.

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, High: 70, Low: 60.