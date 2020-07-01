SUNY Brockport announces it will reopen for Fall 2020 semester

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — While many are left wondering what education will look like come fall, some local schools are already laying out plans.
SUNY Brockport announced Wednesday it would be reopening its campus for the Fall 2020 semester.
According to an email sent to staff, the university’s plans to resume face-to-face instruction and residential life for the Fall 2020 semester were approved by SUNY on Tuesday.
Brockport’s website has a full online resource guide regarding a safe return for staff and students, but the website says further guidelines on dining services and athletics are to be announced. The full reopening guide can be found below. The website offers protocol for:
- Health and safety
- Fitness, recreation and events
- Prior to return measures for students
- Residential life
- Academic support
- International and study abroad
- Returning to work measures for staff
- Returning to labs and studios for staff
- Instructional resources for staff
- Further resources for parents
Additionally, SUNY Brockport has laid out its updated academic calendar. School officials say:
- Our instruction start date (Aug. 31) remains unchanged but it is contingent on our area maintaining Phase Four status related to New York State’s re-opening.
- Classes will be held on Labor Day (Sept. 7).
- Mid-Semester Break is cancelled.
- All instruction will move online after Thanksgiving recess, giving students an opportunity to move home and continue their studies remotely.
- If needed, the extra instructional days (Labor Day and Mid-Semester Break) could be used as “pivot days.” In other words, if the COVID-19 pandemic resurges in our area, we may again need to again offer instruction and services remotely. Those extra days would be utilized as “non-instructional days” to provide our students an opportunity to move-out of campus housing and our faculty an opportunity to complete preparations for online teaching.
- In the event those “pivot days” are not needed, Thanksgiving break will be extended to begin on Monday, Nov. 23.
- The final day of instruction will be Friday, Dec. 11, just as it is currently planned.
Full reopening guide:
