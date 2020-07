(WIVB) – Like many colleges, SUNY Fredonia is preparing for the fall semester as their reopening plan gets the green light.

According to the college’s reopening plan, classes will begin Aug. 24 and end before Thanksgiving break on Nov. 20.

There will be no additional breaks in the academic calendar besides weekends.

Close to 30 percent of classes will be online to avoid crowding, and face masks will be required for students and staff.