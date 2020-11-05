SUNY schools must submit testing plans by Thursday

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — More than 140,000 SUNY students are required to take a COVID-19 test and get a negative result before going home for the Thanksgiving holiday break and Thursday is the deadline for all 64 campuses to submit their plans on how they will carry out this daunting process.

Colleges and universities must submit a plan to test all of their on-campus students within the 10 days before Thanksgiving break, more specifically, to test as close to a student’s final days on campus. Most of SUNY’s campuses will be moving classes entirely remote for the remainder of the semester after the Thanksgiving break.

SUNY Cortland has already begun allowing students to go home once they have their negative test.