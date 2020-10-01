SUNY-wide safety protocols and increased penalties for non-compliance go into effect Oct. 1

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) – SUNY-wide standards for violators of COVID-19 safety protocols to strengthen penalties for reckless behavior and non-compliance go into effect Oct. 1. These new protocols are to ensure that COVID doesn’t spread rapidly on college campuses.

Campuses are required to begin communicating the new policy to students. The protocols will remain in place until further action by SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras.

The policy sets a range of allowable sanctions for the infractions listed below. Allowable sanctions include a suspension from academic and/or housing access with continued access to their academic program via remote learning only (if available and as subject to campus policy and process), an academic and/or housing suspension, or permanent dismissal from the institution.

For students who know that they have tested positive for COVID-19 or know they have had close contact to someone who has tested positive or been treated or is symptomatic for COVID-19, and then intentionally expose other students. Failure to Self-Isolate: For students who fail to self-isolate (because they are COVID-19 positive) as directed by their SUNY campus or the State or local Department of Health.

For students who attend a gathering of any size (but not as host), whether indoor or outdoor, that violates campus policy and/or exceeds the current limitation published by the SUNY campus, Executive Order, or the State or local Department of Health. Violations of Face Mask and Social Distancing Requirements : For students found to have committed repeated and/or intentional violations of face mask/covering or social distancing requirements of the campus, Executive Order, or the State or local Department of Health.

For students who repeatedly fail to comply, whether intentionally or unintentionally. Failure to Comply with Campus Health Protocols: For students who fail to attend at least two scheduled appointments, without sufficient excuse, to obtain diagnostic or surveillance COVID-19 testing under the campus’s published protocol, or for students who fail to submit their daily health screening via the campus’s portal for at least three consecutive days, the college shall undertake disciplinary action to enforce compliance, including interim suspension, or administrative measures to electronically deactivate card access and restrict access to any buildings with the exception of access required to obtain health care services pursuant to campus policy.

This policy is part of SUNY’s three-pronged approach to address the COVID-19 crisis to keep campuses open including SUNY-wide testing, uniform data transparency, and uniform enforcement.