Superhero surprise for patients at Oishei Children’s Hospital

If you were looking up in the sky around Children’s Hospital Thursday, you might have seen something unusual on the side of the building.

Spider-Man, Superman, Captain America, and even a Power Ranger, were all working together to wash windows.

A local window company, that wanted to remain anonymous, had its workers dressed up in costume. They danced, goofed around, and even Spider-Man tried to shoot webs from his wrists all to brighten the day of many young patients.

“It’s been awesome, because the kids love it, the adults love it, it’s just a great experience,” said Sue Mirabella, entertainment and donation coordinator, at the hospital.

The superhero window washer surprise is a common practice at hospitals across the nation.