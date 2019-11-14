Surveillance video of school bus allegedly hitting and killing a dog in Cheektowaga

New surveillance video obtained by News 4 shows a school bus as it allegedly ran over a family pet.



The dog’s owner Erin Huber was in the process of putting her youngest child in the car when the bus passed by. Moments later, she runs out and and finds Ninja, a mini German shepherd mix on the ground in a pool of blood. He died shortly after.

Cheektowaga Police say they are still investigating the incident.

A neighbor says it was a Lancaster school bus. We reached out to the Lancaster school district. They responded saying their GPS data does not show their buses on the street at the time of the incident.