Surveillance video of vandalism at Tom Reed’s Corning office released

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Police have released the surveillance video that shows someone throwing a brick through the window of Congressman Tom Reed’s election headquarters on Market Street.

On August 26, 2020, members of the Corning Police Department and New York State Police responded at about 1:30 AM to 115 West Market Street for a report that a front window had been broken out.

The video has been slowed down and slightly enhanced for improved viewing

An investigation into that complaint revealed that an unknown subject had approached the front of 115 West Market Street and threw an item through the window and then fled from the area on foot.

Corning Police say investigators have collected evidence, spoken to several witnesses, and that the case remains active.

The Corning Police Department is asking anybody that may have information about this criminal act to come forward and share it by contacting law enforcement by:

1. calling the Corning Police Department (607) 962-0340 ext # 1500 or

2. calling the Steuben County Tipline at: (844) 378-4847 or

3. share information anonymously at 844DrugTip.com