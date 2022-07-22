BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There is new information about the investigation into the suspect, accused of attempting to assault Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin during a campaign stop Thursday night.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, which is leading this investigation says the suspect has been ordered by a judge to stay away from Zeldin and that the suspect’s home was searched early Friday morning and that no guns were found.

The suspect, who was taken into custody within minutes, has been identified as 43-year-old David Jakubonis of Fairport, Monroe County, near Rochester.

Investigators say they’re in contact with the FBI about federal charges possibly being filed.

Video of the incident shows a man approach Zeldin, raise his right hand and appear to try to stab him then, grabs onto his arm and says “you’re done.” Jakubonis is then subdued by people nearby with Zeldin falling to the ground unharmed.

The incident happened during a campaign stop at the Fairport VFW, which is just outside Rochester.

Jakubonis told investigators that he is a military veteran, but the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they haven’t been able to confirm that. The sheriff’s office also said Jakubonis showed signs of intoxication and said he had been consuming alcohol. But, this can’t be confirmed because a chemical test was not done.

As for the weapon, it’s alleged that he had a hardened plastic keychain with two sharp points at the end.

Jakubonis was charged with attempted assault in the second degree, a Class E felony, which is not a qualifying charge under the state’s bail reform law. That’s why Jakubonis was released under his own recognizance early Friday morning.

There are concerns over the suspect already being released from jail.

On Friday, New York Republican Committee Chairman Nick Langworthy criticized bail reform.

“So apparently, you can threaten the life of a sitting member of Congress and someone running for governor, and have to have four people to jump on you to detain you, after you have a potentially lethal weapon in your hand, but that doesn’t rise to the level of bail in Kathy Hochul’s New York,” Langworthy said.

Langworthy said he plans to address security at political events with party members.

“We will be having some very serious discussions throughout the weekend about security, especially for an event like that,” Langworthy.

On Friday, Zeldin was back on the campaign trail in Seneca, Onondaga, Jefferson and Lewis counties. A spokesperson for the State Police said they’re in talks with the Zeldin campaign about the candidate’s security.

Records from the New York State Board of Elections show that Jakubonis has no political affiliation.

Jakubonis is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 30.

Governor Kathy Hochul, who is running against Zeldin for governor issued a statement Thursday after the incident saying:

“My team has informed me about the incident at Lee Zeldin’s campaign event tonight. Relieved to hear that Congressman Zeldin was not injured and that the suspect is in custody. I condemn this violent behavior in the strongest terms possible — it has no place in New York.“

News 4 has not heard from the governor’s office on the new criticism to the state’s bail law.

President Joe Biden has issued a statement condemning the attack:

“I condemn the attack on Congressman Zeldin in the strongest terms. As I’ve said before, violence has absolutely no place in our society or our politics. I am especially grateful for the courage of those who immediately intervened, and that he is unharmed and was able to continue his speech. I also want to thank the law enforcement officers who quickly took action and are investigating this attack that defies our fundamental democratic values.”