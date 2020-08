(WIVB) – A suspect in a July vehicle larceny in Springville has turned herself in to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.

Sara Lilley, 33, of Springville, is charged with grand larceny and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

According to sheriff’s reports, Lilley turned herself in on July 31 after dozens of concerned citizens called the sheriff’s office or posted on the office’s social media accounts.

Lilley was issued appearance tickets and released.