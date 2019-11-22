Suspected rental car thief at Buffalo-Niagara Airport arrested for 17th time

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY (WIVB) Less than 24 hours after Crimestoppers posted a $2,500 reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction, Larry Goins Jr., 22, of Buffalo was taken into custody Friday.

“He’s been arrested by our department 16 different times, ” said Chief George Gast of the Niagara Frontier Transit Authority Police. “All of his sixteen previous arrests by us had something to do with rental cars.”

Chief Gast said Goins has made a habit of stealing rental cars from the lower level of the terminal parking ramp where travelers turn in their rental cars. “Most of the cars eventually are recovered. Some of them we know have been utilized in other illegal activities, whether they be drugs, guns, some of them have been recovered out of state.”

On the Crimestoppers wanted poster, he’s considered dangerous because, in the past while trying to escape, he’s led police on a car chase and even bit a security guard in an attempt to get away, according to Gast.

“He’s not preying on any of the traveling public that people who park at the airport, their vehicles are secure, these individual arrests, stealing cars out of the parking lot, it’s strictly with the rental operation.”

Goins is now expected to face two felony counts of possession of stolen property, two felony counts of grand larceny, two felony counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and two violations of trespass.