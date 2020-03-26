The Sweet Home Central School District has been making t-shirt grocery bags and giving them away to charity, as a way to help out during the coronavirus pandemic.

So far, they’ve made about 400 t-shirt bags for Feedmore WNY.

They’re looking for organizations who are willing to donate unworn t-shirts and they’re also looking for volunteers to help make them.

To get involved email– dconiglio@sweethomeschools.org



How to make the shirts bags video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yANwToyRnC8&feature=youtu.be