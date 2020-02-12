Sweet Jenny’s preps for Valentine’s Day rush

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) Waking up and working at the break of dawn is something Howard Cadmus has become accustomed to.

“I learned to make chocolate when I was very young,” said Cadmus. “One of my first jobs was making ice cream and chocolate.”

Among other jobs, he’s been in the chocolate business for the past 30 years.

Most recently moving his business, Sweet Jenny’s into the iconic Williamsville Mill in 2014 .

“When I saw the mill i just knew we just had to do anything we could to just save it and bring it back,” he said. “I always said it was like the heart of the village and we need to get it pumping again and we have.”

It’s now thriving and filled with every kind of chocolate and ice cream imaginable. Valentine’s Day is naturally one of the busiest times of the year for Howard and his staff.

“You have those busy days where it’s a couple hundred people an hour coming in,” said Cadmus. “It’s a lot of guys who waited until the last minute, I’ll say it,” he said.

Manager Ellen Loss has experienced the rush first hand. “People come in just that week and you think you’re prepared and all the sudden it’s all gone,” she said.

She whips up everything from the classics like chocolate covered strawberries, name hearts and sponge candy.. to the more unique items like anatomical hearts and “geek chocolate.”

And for many, coming to get their specialty chocolate items for the holiday has become a tradition. “People come back year after year after year.. generations,” she said.

“When someone finds that perfect thing for their wife or for their husband it’s nice to be a part of people’s families and their lives,” said Cadmus.

And Cadmus says the family atmosphere at Sweet Jenny’s is what sets them apart from the rest.

“Our customers are like family,” he said.

If you’re interested in checking out Sweet Jenny’s head here.