Syracuse falls on the road at North Carolina

Syracuse’s Quincy Guerrier (1) puts up a shot over North Carolina’s Leaky Black (1) during the second half on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, NC. Boeheim scored 18 points in the first half.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WSYR-TV) –

Since joining the ACC, the Syracuse men’s basketball team has never won a game at the Dean Smith Center. That trend continued Tuesday night, as SU fell on the road at North Carolina 81-75.

SU junior guard Buddy Boeheim started the game red hot, scoring all 18 of his points in the first half. North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks scored 14 of his 16 in the first 20 minutes as the two teams went to the locker room tied at 40.

UNC opened the second half on a 9-0 run. Syracuse answered with a 13-0 run to take a 53-49 lead with just over 13 minutes to play.

North Carolina responded with a 13-0 run of their own, building a 64-56 lead with eight minutes to play.

Syracuse answered, as Quincy Guerrier hit a pair of free throws to give SU a 68-67 lead with just over three minutes left.

UNC though would close the game on a 14-7 run, pulling away for the win.

Quincy Guerrier led the Orange with a game-high 23 points and 11 rebounds. Buddy Boeheim added 18 points and four assists. Alan Griffin chipped in 16 points and seven rebounds.

North Carolina out rebounded Syracuse 48 to 31. The Tar Heels had 24 offensive rebounds and 24 second-chance points.

Syracuse drops to 7-3 overall (1-2 in the ACC). North Carolina improves to 8-4 overall (3-2 in the ACC).

SU returns to action on Saturday at Pittsburgh. Tip-time from the Petersen Events Center is scheduled for noon on the YES Network.