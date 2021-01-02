Syracuse men’s basketball game with Florida State in jeopardy

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse men’s basketball program has been on pause since December 20, due to contact tracing, and a positive test within the Buffalo program (Syracuse played Buffalo on December 19).

SU was scheduled to play their next game on Wednesday, but that could be in doubt now.

Friday night, the ACC announcing that Florida State’s game against Duke on Saturday has been postponed due to a positive Covid test within the Seminoles program.

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski was going to miss the game because a member of the Duke travel party tested positive for the coronavirus. Coach K right now is in quarantine.

The Virginia Tech game at Virginia was also postponed on Friday, due to a positive Covid-19 test within the UVA program.

If Syracuse doesn’t play on Wednesday, their next game is scheduled for January 9th at home against Georgetown.