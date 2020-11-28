Syracuse opens the season with a thrilling win over Bryant

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

It wasn’t pretty, but as they say a win is a win. The Syracuse men’s basketball team opened the season Friday afternoon with a come-from-behind 85-84 win over Bryant.

Bryant jumped on SU in the first half, racing out to a seven-point lead at halftime. The Bulldogs hit nine three’s in the first half.

Syracuse trailed by as many as 13 in the second half, but would storm back. Buddy Boeheim hit back to back triples to pull the Orange to within one with eight minutes to play.

With 4:30 left, Liverpool native Charles Pride drilled a three, giving Bryant a 78-77 lead. Syracuse would answer, thanks to sophomore guard Joe Girard III. Girard who finished just 2-14 from the field hit a three-pointer with 2:16 left, giving SU the lead for good.

In the closing seconds, Bryant had two looks for the win, but both were no good.

Buddy Boeheim led the Orange attack with 23 points. SU senior Marek Dolezaj added 20 points, 9 assists, 6 rebounds and 5 steals. Transfer Alan Griffin chipped in 14 points and 12 rebounds in his Orange debut.

Bryant was led by 18 points from Chris Childs. Charles Pride added 15 points and 7 rebounds in the loss for the Bulldogs.

Syracuse (1-0) returns to action on Thursday when they hosts Greg Paulus and Niagara at 7 p.m.