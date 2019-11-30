Syracuse Police make arrest following Destiny USA shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Police have arrested a man they believe was involved in the shooting at Destiny USA Friday night, according to a source with knowledge of the case.

The male suspect, Kyree J. Truax, 21 was arraigned in Syracuse City Court early Saturday morning and charged with 2nd Degree Reckless Endangerment, 2nd Degree Assault and Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

Truax is currently being at the Onondaga County Justice Center.

Syracuse Police plan to release more information about the arrest and the Black Friday shooting at a news conference Saturday morning at 11:00 a.m.

The victim, a 20-year-old male is expected to survive after being shot in the leg. He was taken to Upstate University Hospital following the altercation.