Syracuse storms back to top NC State

News
Posted: / Updated:

Jan 31, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Kadary Richmond (3) shoots the ball as North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Dereon Seabron (1) defends in the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse and NC State clashed on the hardwood Sunday night at the Carrier Dome. The Orange erased a 10-point deficit to beat NC State 76-73.

NC State pulled away late in the first half. Jericole Hellems took complete control of the offense. The junior forward tallied a career-high 24 points along with 10 rebounds. Manny Bates and Braxton Beverly also chipped in for the Pack.

The Orange opened the second half on a 14-6 run cutting into NC States lead.

Junior forward Alan Griffin led SU with 19 points, 6 rebounds, and a career-best four steals. Buddy Boeheim added 17 points.

This is Syracuse’s first home win against their conference foe since the 2015-2016 season.

SU improves to 10-5 overall and (4-4 in the ACC).

Syracuse returns to the Carrier Dome to face #25/23 Louisville on Wednesday, February 3. Tip-time scheduled for 7 p.m. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss