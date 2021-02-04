Syracuse women stay unbeaten at home with win over Wake Forest

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse women’s basketball team got back in the win column on Thursday night, defeating Wake Forest 85-78.

SU trailed by one after the first quarter, but the Orange would take a 38-37 lead into halftime thanks to the play of Digna Strautmane. The SU senior from Latvia scored 14 of her team-high 17 points in the first 20 minutes of action.

Syracuse turned it up in the third quarter, outscoring Wake Forest 24-17. SU would ice the game at the free throw line, going 11-19 from the foul line in the 4th quarter.

SU freshman Kamilla Cardoso had another monster game. The reginning ACC Freshman of the Week had 16 points, 13 rebounds and 6 blocks. Tiana Mangakahia and Kiara Lewis combined for 31 points in the win over the Demon Deacons.

Syracuse improves to 10-4 overall (7-4 in the ACC). SU is a perfect 7-0 this season at the Carrier Dome.

Next up for Syracuse, a trip to Pittsburgh on Sunday. It will be a 2 p.m. tip at the Petersen Events Center. You can watch the game on the YES Network.

