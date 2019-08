(WIVB)– Taco Bell says it’s consolidating its menu.

Among the items the chain is saying adios to are the double-decker taco, the power-menu burrito, and the cool ranch Doritos locos taco.

Don’t worry, the nacho cheese version isn’t going anywhere.

Taco Bell says it’s all in an effort to streamline the menu.

The changes will take effect on September 12.