Taffy’s Hot Dog Stand to open for the season on Friday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Summertime staple Taffy’s will open for the season on Friday, the restaurant announced on its Facebook page on Thursday.

Taffy’s will be open for takeout only at this time. The restaurant will have some other new rules in place to comply with social distancing: no indoor or outdoor seating, orders will be taken only at the outside counter, customers are asked to follow the six-foot separation guidelines while waiting.

All milkshakes and ice cream will be available, but they will have a limited food menu. Taffy’s will remain cash only, and will not be taking phone orders.