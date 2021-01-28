Take a pair, leave a pair: The “Mitten Fence” at Buffalo’s People’s Park is helping keep the Queen City warm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Hats, gloves, and scarves are a necessity during the winter in Buffalo.

For the past three years, People’s Park on Main Street in Buffalo has been making sure Queen City residents have access to the warm items they need. During the winter, people can drop off or pick up items hanging on a clothesline on the park’s fence.

“We thought this was a nice way to serve the community and expand community involvement during the winter when the part is closed,” park director Mara Montante said.

Items should be placed in a bag to prevent them from getting wet. You can also reach out to the People’s Park Facebook page if you have a larger donation to make.

This year, the fence has seen an increase in both donations and items being taken.

“I think with everything going on with the pandemic, people are more aware that some people don’t have what they need to get the basics,” Montante said. “There’s more of a need, but people are much more aware.”

The line usually stays up until March.

The park (2435 Main St.) is open from April to October.

“It’s really a place where people from the neighborhood can gather and get to know each other,” said Montante.

The former vacant lot hosts activities like concerts, poetry readings, and education programs, and is home to a community garden.

“It’s a space in the community where people can get some fresh air and be outside and enjoy the green space,” Montante said.