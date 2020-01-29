Take a trip ‘back in time’ with these local businesses during “Decade Month”

(WIVB) – Some locally-owned Western New York businesses have been taking customers back in time this month.

For the past four weeks, each week at Pulp 716, Hello, Sweets, Bonjour Crepes, and Tater Cakes bakery has been themed after a different decade- starting with the 1980s.

“We’re all kind of promoting new products through the different decades,” Jessica Stevenson, owner of Hello, Sweets! on Main Street in Tonawanda said.

Hello, Sweets! opened in September and specializes in retro, novelty, and hard-to-find candy and soda.

Stevenson says the Decades Month event has resulted in some new faces entering the shop.

Everybody’s loved it so far,” she said. “We’ve gotten a lot of cross business too- people who usually go to Pulp 716 who hadn’t really heard of us yet, said they sent them down this way.”

“We’ve been trying to send people to the other places too, to try new products and get out and support local business,” Stevenson said.

Locally-owned comic book shop Pulp 716, which has a location on Webster Street in North Tonawanda, and one on Main Street in Lockport, originated the idea, Stevenson said.

“They brought all of us into it because they thought our products would really work with it,” Stevenson added. “They’re really awesome about working with other local businesses.”

“It’s something fun to bring people in and kind of celebrate those eras in history,” Alissa Barrett, manager of Pulp 716’s North Tonawanda location said.

Pulp 716 regularly gives customers a taste of the past with their historically accurate coffee, which utilizes the same type of beans, roasting and grinding method as the year the blend is named after- like their 1964 “Beatles” blend.

This week- the last of the event- is themed after the 1950s.

To celebrate, Pulp 716 is offering a special “Black Cow Bubble Tea”- root beer and chocolate, based on the 1950s favorite root beer float with chocolate ice cream. The coffee/comic book shop is also utilizing a retro playlist.

Hello, Sweets is offering a large Pixi Stick with a glass bottle of pop for $2.50 during the promotion, and Stevenson says she also is sharing information about popular 1950s candy each day on the shop’s Facebook page.

“A lot of candy crosses over different decades, but Pixi Sticks came up in the 1950s,” she added.

Bonjour Crepes, located on East Avenue in Lockport, is serving up a special peanut butter, banana, and bacon crepe inspired by Elvis and appropriately dubbed “The King”.

Also in Lockport, Tater Cakes Bakeshop, 5714 S. Transit Road, is offering 1950s-themed cupcake flavors “malted milk ball and “bananas foster”.