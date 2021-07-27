Take back your cans and bottles, support the Eric Wood fund

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A North Buffalo bottle and can redemption center is teaming up with the Eric Wood Foundation to help kids and their families at Oishei Children’s Hospital.

On Tuesday, the Clean Loop Recycling Center, 88 Botsford Place, Buffalo, announced the partnership. Recyclers will be able to donate their bottle and can deposit refunds directly to the foundation, which provides vital services to families staying at the hospital with kids who are chronically ill or have life-threatening illnesses.

Wood is a former Buffalo Bill, who was inspired to start his foundation by his little brother Evan, who passed away at age 11 after complications with Cerebral Palsy.

To celebrate, a free event featuring an appearance by Wood will be held at the center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 7. Lloyd Taco Truck will be providing free food, there will be complimentary beer tasting from Thin Man Brewery, and games with cash prizes will be available.

The Eric Wood Foundation is the latest charitable organization Clean Loop has joined forces with, Jim Meola, TOMRA North America Zone Manager, said Tuesday.

“We do a lot with local schools, for school activities, we have a lot of fundraising programs with Boy Scouts and different clubs – anyone can contact us at the center and we can set them up with a plan,” Meola said.

Clean Loop Recycling is an initiative by TOMRA North America, a machine industry company. Meola said that the center is completely automated.

“You’re not handling dirty cans, you can just dump it all in,” Meola said.