ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— After 20 years, negotiations for the Seneca Nation’s gaming compact are underway, and local lawmakers and figures are voicing both concerns and hopes.

The Seneca Gaming Compact with New York State, which was signed in 2002, is set to expire on December 21. As negotiations progress past Senate approval, speculation about a possible casino in the city of Rochester also created more tensions regarding the deal.

Mayor Malik Evans issued a statement Monday morning regarding the possibility of a casino license in Rochester.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans statement:

“We have heard lots of chatter about the possibility of a casino license being granted in the Rochester area. It should be noted that neither City leadership nor members of our New York State delegation has been involved in any conversations related to this possibility. Any conversation of this magnitude that does not include local stakeholders is unacceptable.“

“There are already numerous casinos in the Rochester area. My focus remains on meaningful opportunities that create a vibrant Rochester economy focused on the jobs of the 21st century.”

Monday afternoon, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello did the same.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello statement:

“A matter as significant as the placement of a casino in Rochester should be discussed out in the open, in conversations that include members of our state Delegation and local officials. It’s deeply troubling that this community has now been placed in this position of debating an issue without knowing the full details of what has been negotiated.”

Statement from Western Regional Off-Track Betting

The latest scheme by the Senecas and some New York State government officials to place a stealth casino in the Rochester area should be a non-starter for residents, community leaders and elected officials. Many of the more than 400 jobs here at Batavia Downs would be in jeopardy if a Rochester area casino opened, and the millions of dollars in revenue we send to 15 counties and the cities of Buffalo and Rochester would be drastically cut. There are already ten gaming facilities less than 100 miles in any direction from Rochester, that’s the definition of saturation.

The three VLT facilities (Batavia Downs, Finger Lakes Gaming and Hamburg Gaming) paid $140 Million dollars in combined taxes to New York State last year, that is more than the Senecas did. What is the point of putting yet another facility in the region? No major decision like this should ever be made without robust public input and a comprehensive economic impact analysis. When you see this type of secret top-down governing from our elected officials it is fair to question their motives and who they are really serving. We’ve seen this tried before, and the ending should be the same as the previous two failed attempts to open a casino in the Rochester area.

New York State Senator Jeremy Cooney voted “no” on the Seneca Nation deal. In a statement, Cooney said, “Before a state compact is made with the Seneca Nation, I believe there needs to be an opportunity for public comment and demonstrated partnership with local governments, including the City of Rochester.”

Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart submitted a memorializing resolution Tuesday, claiming that allowing a casino in Monroe County would not create “new wealth, employment, or tourism,” and cited concerns of gambling addictions in the community.

On the other hand, Bob Duffy tweeted his support of the compact, saying “I have always had great respect for ⁦@TheSenecaNation⁩, They are an economic powerhouse in NYS.”

The legislation, if approved by the assembly, will be delivered to the governor for approval and will provide the governor with the authority to enter into negotiations with the Seneca Nation, and provides amendments to the tribal-state compact with the Seneca Nation.