Tall Ships Festival sets sail

After a weekend of events, the ships are setting sail. Sunday marked the official last day of the Port of Call: Buffalo Tall Ships Festival at Buffalo’s Waterfront.

More than 100,000 people made their way to see the ships. The event brought in a dozen from all over the world, and organizers say things ran relatively smoothly for this being Western New York’s first ever parade of sail.

Mike Vogel of Port of Call: Buffalo told News 4 this was thanks to a lot of advanced planning, especially when it came to the traffic flow around Canalside.

But the weekend didn’t come without some controversy. When guests arrived on Friday they saw a fence lining the area that hadn’t been there the day before. Vogel said they were mandated to put up a fence due to security reasons.

Other concerns involved the lack of water bottle filling stations as was originally advertised. Vogel said while they weren’t able to have those stations, organizers quickly came up with the idea to allow guests to bring sealed water bottles.

But even with some issues, Vogel said he heard positive feedback from those who attended, and organizers are already looking into bringing the festival back to the area in three years.

While most of the ships will be taking off Monday morning around 9 a.m., some will remain docked for people to view. The Santa Maria will also continue to take on guests for the next week.