Tapping into Buffalo Beer Week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Beer is big business in Buffalo.

According to a study by the National Brewer’s Association, the 40 craft breweries in the Buffalo-Niagara Region provide jobs for 2,209 people and create $486 million in revenue each year.

“Beer is not just something that’s fun to do on the weekends, it’s an economic engine for our area,” Flying Bison owner Tim Herzog told a crowd of mostly local brewers at a ceremonial keg tapping event for Buffalo Beer Week on Tuesday.

Buffalo Beer Week starts on Friday and runs through Sept. 22 with activities and events at locations throughout the Western New York area.

This is the tenth annual event, and the theme is “economic growth and development”.

“Beer is solid- we are growing, we continue to provide jobs and put tax dollars into our counties and states,” Herzog said.

Flying Bison was the first stand-alone brewery to operate in the City of Buffalo since Iroquois Brewing closed its doors in 1972.

It opened in 2000 and moved to its current location in Larkinville in 2014.

New York State Senator Tim Kennedy said Tuesday that Flying Bison’s location in the Seneca-Babcock neighborhood helped contribute to its rebirth.

“Ten years ago, nobody would have ever thought to put a penny into this community,” Kennedy said. “Today, we stand in one of multiple-million dollar investments in this neighborhood.”

Local breweries have reinvigorated areas of Buffalo previously left vacant as factories and other businesses closed.

“Old warehouses have found new life,” Karen Fashana, director of marketing for Visit Buffalo Niagara said. “Craft beer has served as a catalyst for our region’s transformation, bringing locals and visitors into neighborhoods they would have never previously visited.”

Buffalo Beer Week, which Herzog acknowledges is longer than seven days “because there’s so much beer in Buffalo now, we need more than a week to get it all in’- kicks off Friday with an opening gala from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Flying Bison. The event features craft beer, food trucks, live music and a complimentary tasting glass.

Here are some of the other featured events taking place:

Saturday, Sept. 14

Pizza Plant Buffalo IPA-Palooza at Pizza Plant Canalside: Breweries from all over WNY share their IPAs. Free.

Monday, Sept. 16

Farm to Pint & Plate Dinner at Hotel Henry. 100 Acres, 42 North, Froth, Thin Man, and Black Bird Cider will all feature food stations and a curated beer pairing. Tickets are $55 and can be purchased at the door or here.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Craft Beer Symposium, 6 p.m to 9 p.m. at Buffalo Cider House.

Saturday, Sept. 21

Ballpark Brew Bash, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Sahlen Field. Features dozens of breweries from around the world. Tickets can be purchased at Consumer’s, the Buffalo Bisons ticket office, and tickets.com.

Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 21 and 22

Borderland Music and Arts Festival , 11 a.m. at Knox Farm State Park. Two-day music and art festival featuring exclusively craft beer. Tickets can be purchased here.

Sunday, Sept. 22

Happy Ending Taproom Brunches, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.- brunch at your local taproom! Find participating locations here.

For a full list of events happening during Buffalo Beer Week, click here.