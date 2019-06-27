Target offering 15 percent discount for teachers on school supplies and essentials

FILE – This May 3, 2017, file photo shows a Target store in Omaha, Neb. Target is offering same-day delivery on thousands of items $9.99 per order through a startup it purchased nearly two years ago. Until now, Target shoppers looking to receive same-day delivery through Shipt had to go to the startup’s website and […]

(WFLA) — Target is helping teachers get into gear for the school year with a sweet discount.

Beginning July 13 through July 20, teachers can get 15% off on select items.

“I’m excited we’re bringing the event back again this year with an expanded assortment of items eligible for the 15% discount, helping teachers save and get what they need for the upcoming school year,” Jill Sando, Target’s senior vice president and general merchandise manager of apparel, accessories and home said in a statement to USA TODAY.

The discount covers school supplies and essentials, which include disinfecting wipes and food storage bags, adult clothing and accessories. Pillowfort furniture and Bullseye’s Playground items also are included.

Educators must go online and register their teacher ID to get a coupon code by mail.