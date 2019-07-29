Target stores in Buffalo/Niagara area to offer Drive Up service

If you’re not familiar, Target offers a Drive Up program, which allows customers to place orders on the Target app and pick it up curbside at select Target stores.

Target says they are expanding this service to more stores, including several in the Buffalo and Niagara Falls area.

“It’s perfect for anyone getting a jump start on back-to-school shopping and looking for fast, easy ways to get everything on their list for students of all ages,” a representative from Target said.

According to the press release, New York is also welcoming Drive Up to other regions like Rochester, Syracuse, Albany, Binghamton, and Ithaca.

Below is the list of stores in the Buffalo/Niagara area that will offer Drive Up: