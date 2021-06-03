Taste of Buffalo tickets to go on sale June 11

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tickets for this year’s Taste of Buffalo will go on sale next week.

Admission for the festival, which takes place on July 10 and 11, will cost $20. The price of admission includes $10 in food and beverage tickets. This year, admission has to be purchased ahead of time, but kids three years old and younger can get in for free.

For health and safety reasons, Taste of Buffalo will be split into four-hour timed sessions for attendees. Those sessions will take place at the following times:

Saturday, July 10 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 4:30-8:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 11 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 3:30-7:30 p.m.



That first session on Saturday is the Tops Markets Session, which includes a five-dollar bonus in food and beverage tickets. Tickets for that session will only be available at the registers at Tops stores.

Admission for the other sessions can be purchased at this site on June 11.

“Tickets will be limited, and with the interest we’ve seen already, they’re likely to go fast,” Taste of Buffalo Chairwoman Amber Hartman said.

Additional food tickets can be purchased while buying admission. They’ll also be available at the festival’s ticket tent.

Fully vaccinated guests won’t need to wear a mask, but everyone will need to complete an online health questionnaire within 24 hours of arriving. More information on this year’s guidelines can be found here.

