Teachers at Frontier Central School District elementary school hold “reverse parade”

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – Teachers and staff from Cloverbank Elementary School miss their students- and they know their students miss them, too.

So, they held a “reverse parade” for their students on Sunday.

They stood outside while parents and kids drove by and waved.

Teachers said this was a good way to have face time with their students and to show them how much they miss them.

Some teachers and students made signs and decorated their cars while others waved and played music for the reverse parade.

